What is the shelf life for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines?

As more people get vaccinated, and vaccination appointments decline, we wanted to know how long those vaccine doses can sit in storage.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With more Americans getting vaccinated each day, attention has turned to the shelf life of COVID vaccines as appointments in some places go unused.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines both can last up to six months if they’re stored properly. The Pfizer vaccines, however, require ultra-cold storage – approximately -158 degrees Fahrenheit – to last that long.

Before mixing, the Pfizer vaccine may be stored in a regular freezer, between -13 degrees Fahrenheit to 5 degrees Fahrenheit, for up to two weeks. It can only be stored for five days at regular refrigeration temperatures, according to CDC guidance.

The Pfizer vaccine is being distributed in thermal shippers that use dry ice to maintain ultra-cold temperatures while in transit. CDC officials say distributors can keep the vaccine in these shippers for up to 30 days as long as they refill the dry ice every five days.

The Moderna vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage to keep. Its vaccine can be stored for up to six months at standard freezer temperatures of -4 degrees Fahrenheit. It can last up to 30 days refrigerated at temperatures between 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines take a few hours to thaw and must be administered quickly once they are no longer being refrigerated. The Pfizer vaccine is only stable for six hours at room temperature. A punctured Moderna vaccine vial is viable for up to 12 hours, the CDC says.

The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine doesn’t require ultra-freezing temperatures to store. According to J&J, the vaccine “is compatible with standard vaccine storage and distribution channels with ease of delivery to remote areas.” The vaccine is estimated to remain stable for two years at -4 degrees Fahrenheit and a maximum of three months at routine refrigeration at temperatures of 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

The J&J shot was approved for use in February 2021 but was put on an 11-day pause in mid-April after health officials found that 15 recipients developed a highly unusual blood clot, out of nearly eight million people who had received it.

Read more from ABC10

The counties are working on combatting vaccine hesitancy among the Latino community by bringing vaccines to places they work at or go to worship.