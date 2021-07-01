Six people win 'dream vacations' as part of California's Vax for the Win program

The six destinations part of the dream vacations are in Anaheim, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, San Diego and San Francisco.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Six Californians are getting a dream vacation today. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced the winners of the "Dream Vacations" giveaway as the final drawing in the Vax for the Win program on Thursday.

The winners are from Alameda County, Contra Costa County, Orange County, Santa Cruz County, San Mateo County and San Francisco County.

“This incentive program is about motivating Californians and offering gratitude. It’s a ‘thank you’ to those who are already vaccinated and those who have started their vaccination process to keep our communities safe from COVID-19,” Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, said.

During the Vax for the Win program peak, CDPH says that California saw a 33% increase in vaccinations. They also said that the program improved the rate of people completing the two-dose series.

All Californians ages 18 and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were automatically entered for a chance to win one of the six vacations.

The six dream vacations are as follows:

Discover the Best of Anaheim package for four

Premium Los Angeles Experience for four

Palm Springs Luxury package for two

San Diego Beach Dream Vacation for four

San Diego Downtown Dream Vacation for four

San Francisco “Our Gate Is Open” Welcome Package for four

Winners will not receive their prizes until they receive all of their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

