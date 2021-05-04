State moving away from mass vaccination sites and focusing on hard-to-reach communities

The state will also begin an at-home vaccination program to cater to homebound Californians and offer free transportation to appointments.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has passed 30 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered.

To capitalize on the state's success, Gov. Newsom is rolling out new initiatives to help vaccinate those in the state's hard-to-reach communities.

To help reach those areas, the state is moving away from mass vaccination sites to a targeted outreach approach with smaller vaccination clinics in communities with the highest disease burden.

"These enhanced initiatives build on the community-based approach the state has taken throughout this crisis, in order to ensure vaccines are easily within reach of more people," Newsom said in a press release.

The state will also begin an at-home vaccination program to cater to homebound Californians in hard-to-reach communities and offer free transportation to vaccination appointments. Residents can call 833-422-4255 for more information about these programs.

California has administered over 30 million vaccines.



We now have the lowest #COVID19 case rate in the nation.



The vaccine is free. It’s safe. It’s effective...



And you don’t need to just take my word for it!! :)



Don’t miss your shot! pic.twitter.com/Bv9wMvJYEy — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 4, 2021

Additional actions that the state will implement include:

More transparency - "The state's covid19.ca.gov website now displays data on California's progress in vaccinating groups and communities with the most urgent need"

More outreach - "Modeled after successful ground-level campaigns, a new state "Get Out the Vaccine" effort coordinates with 70 community-based organizations to employ callers and door-knockers to help Californians make a plan to get vaccinated." The program is expected to employ roughly 2,000 people.

Grants - "The state is now making available an additional $34.2 million in funding for underserved and high-risk communities throughout California's other counties. This funding will be directed by local health jurisdictions to support back-end operations and expand vaccine distribution to enhance targeted outreach in communities and ZIP codes most impacted by COVID-19."

