State Epidemiologist ends pause on specific Moderna vaccine batch

The batch was put on hold after a number of people showed allergic reactions in a matter of hours.

SAN DIEGO — After days of a specific batch of Moderna vaccine being on pause due to an abnormal number of reactions, California State Epidemiologist has said the vaccine can be put back to use immediately.

The lot of doses in question was put on pause on Sunday after several people experienced allergic reactions just minutes after the dose was administered. On Wednesday the state said they found no scientific basis to put some 300,000 doses on pause -- telling counties across the state to resume administering them.

The group of doctors said, “These vaccines overall look very safe, the effects are pretty good within 14 days of getting your first shot. We don't know why there's a lot to lot variation we do know there are some clusters.”

The state epidemiologist says after discussion with the FDA, CDC, and manufacturer, they concluded there was no scientific basis to keep the doses on pause. They say at least one of the seven people who reacted had painless swelling around the face, but none of the seven experienced any severe or life-threatening reactions. It was also noted that because of the quick detection of these minor reactions, it shows the systems put in place to monitor safety are functioning at a high level. They also noted that other states have used the same lot without any higher rate of side effects. No reason was uncovered as to why that higher rate took place here in San Diego except that some of the recipients had a history of allergic reactions to antibiotics.