Sutter Health canceling some 2nd dose COVID vaccine appointments due to supply issues

Second doses can be delayed, according to CDC guidance, and Sutter is working to reschedule these appointments with its patients.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Citing recent supply issues, Sutter Health said they have had to cancel second-dose vaccine appointments for patients through March 9.

According to a statement provided by a Sutter spokesperson, "supply issues and insufficient vaccine allocation" resulted in the healthcare provider pausing first COVID-19 vaccine dose appointments in early February.

"As a result of continued allocation issues, we are in the process of notifying patients with second dose appointments scheduled through March 9 to let them know that their current appointment needs to be canceled due to insufficient supply, and we will call them in 7-10 days to reschedule," Sutter Health said in a statement.

Currently, Sutter Health has 90,000 appointments looking for a second dose of the vaccine. Only some appointments are being canceled for now. The hospital is hoping it receives additional vaccine doses to prevent canceling more appointments.

"This is an extremely unfortunate situation for our patients, and one that is avoidable if we can get additional vaccine supply," Sutter Health said to end its statement.