Tyler Perry partners with state health officials to encourage people to get COVID vaccine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Renowned comedian and director Tyler Perry is teaming up with the California Department of Public Health to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

CDPH announced the partnership Wednesday as the Sacramento County Public Health Epidemiology COVID-19 Dashboard recorded 371 additional cases, bringing the county's total to 144,218 cases since the start of the pandemic.

“What I want to do is give people the facts,” said Tyler Perry in a CDPH press release. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there, and my hope is that this content will give people the answers they need to make their own decisions based on the truth.”

Throughout the month, videos created by Tyler Perry Studios will be released on social media that answer a variety of frequently asked questions around the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. CDPH said this is being done in partnership with the state's “Let's Get to ImmUnity” public education campaign.

Across the state, a total of 4,380,566 COVID-19 cases have been reported, with the number of COVID-19 released deaths surpassing 67,000. The age group being highly impacted, according to the data, ranged between people 18 to 49-years-old.

According to CDPH, the vaccine is safe and is "excellent protection from severe illness, hospitalization, and death – including against the Delta variant."

