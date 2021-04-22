UC, CSU planning mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for faculty, staff and students return to campus

The proposed policy is still being developed.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Both California State University and University of California systems announced Thursday that they're planning to require faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 upon returning to campus.

“Together, the CSU and UC enroll and employ more than one million students and employees across 33 major university campuses, so this is the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the country," CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said in a news release. “Consistent with previous CSU announcements related to the university's response to the pandemic, we are sharing this information now to give students, their families and our employees ample time to make plans to be vaccinated prior to the start of the fall term."

The requirement would go into effect at the start of the fall 2021 term, or upon full FDA approval of the vaccine, whichever is later.

Before any changes happened to current immunization requirements, the CSU and UC are engaging their students, staff, faculty about the policy.

The vaccine requirement would also allow for students of employees to seek an exemptions on medical or religious grounds.

This policy and implementation details are still being developed, but the joint announcement from the 10-campus UC system and the 23-campus CSU is the largest of its kind in U.S. higher education.

It would affect more than 1 million students and employees across 33 university campuses. Several U.S. colleges and universities have said they plan to require the vaccination on campuses this fall.

To read the full draft policy for the UC Vaccination Program, click HERE.

