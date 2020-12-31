UC Davis Health begins trial for experimental COVID-19 vaccine

Novavac, the vaccine UC Davis Health is testing, is different from the two approved COVID-19 vaccines in that it doesn't need subzero refrigeration.

DAVIS, Calif. — UC Davis Health began the phase three clinical trial with the National Institutes of Health to test an experimental coronavirus vaccine as the state is seeing a surge in cases.

UC Davis Health plans to enroll 200 to 300 people in its testing site near UC Davis Medical Center. UC Davis Health officials plan to enroll up to 30,000 people in both the United States and Mexico.

Novavac, the name of the vaccine, if approved to be given to treat coronavirus, would be among three vaccines to treat COVID-19. The other two are Moderna and Pfizer.

Novcavax, unlike the other two vaccines, can be stored in warmer temperatures, anywhere between 36°F and 46°F. Moderna and Pfizer have to be stored at subzero temperatures.

Participants testing for the new vaccine will have to make up to 10 visits to the clinic during the 26-month study. Those who received a placebo during the study will be prioritized for vaccination if the vaccine is approved.

Latino, Black and Native American communities are the priority groups to take the experimental vaccine because they are among those who are most affected by the coronavirus.