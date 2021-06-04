UC Davis opens vaccine eligibility to people 16 and older

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than a week ahead of the state's timeline of opening vaccination eligibility to more Californians, another option has become available for more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine sooner.
UC Davis Health is opening up the vaccinations to anybody 16 and older.
At the start of April, California allowed anyone 50 years or older to get vaccinated with people 16 and older being allowed to get their shot starting April 15.
In a Monday night Facebook post, UC Davis Health said the appointments will be available for anyone 16 years old and above starting Tuesday, April 6.
UC Davis Health patients can schedule HERE. Anyone who is not already a UC Davis Health patient can schedule HERE.
The vaccines are given at no cost to the person receiving it. Walk-ins will not be accepted at this time and appointments are based on vaccine supply.
