UC students heading to campus this fall must have a COVID-19 vaccine

The University of California system's new policy applies to all students, outside of an exception or deferral.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Students heading to a University of California campus this fall will need to have a COVID-19 vaccine.

The UC system's new policy, effective Thursday, mandates a vaccine for anyone "learning, working and living at UC locations this fall," a UC spokeswoman told News 8.

UC students and employees can fill out a exemption form, though, if they have an approved exception to the policy through either medical, disability or religious grounds.

The policy also allows for deferrals.

For example, someone who is pregnant may not be eligible for an exception on that basis alone, but can be deferred for the length of the pregnancy.