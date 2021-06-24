x
San Francisco to require vaccinations for all city employees

Employees who refuse to get vaccinated and don’t get a medical or religious exemption could be fired.

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco city workers will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus when a vaccine receives full federal approval. 

The San Francisco Chronicle says the policy covering 35,000 municipal workers may be the first by any city or county in the United States. Employees who refuse to get vaccinated and don’t get a medical or religious exemption could be fired. The three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. have emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. 

They are expected to receive full approval in several months and San Francisco city employees will then have 10 weeks to get their shots.

READ MORE ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS FROM ABC10: 

