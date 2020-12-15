Inside Californians' concern with vaccine equity

Will the vaccine be distributed in an equitable way?

SAN DIEGO — Governor Newsom said California's plan to distribute the vaccine will be fair to everyone. At a press conference on Monday, he talked about the plan and how the state is rolling it out step by step.

Now that there’s a vaccine, a lot of people are wondering if it’ll be distributed in a fair and equitable way. Monday, some of California’s top leaders try to put some of those fears to rest.

Newsom said distributing the COVID-19 vaccines will be done through a tiered process. The first phase of the vaccine, Plan 1A, is being distributed to health care workers and the most vulnerable.

“The guidelines-working group is working on plan 1B with a focus on equity, with a focus on the challenging issues within distribution, particularly for the ultra-low cold storage issues related to Pfizer and the distinctions in the Moderna vaccine and its distribution,” Newsom said.

According to the state’s COVID-19 website, the vaccine supply will initially be limited. At Monday’s press conference with Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said it’s important that people be patient during vaccine distribution.

“When my ticket is the right one, I will be ready, probably here at Kaiser with my family, to make sure I do my part,” Garcetti said.

Despite the reassurances, there are still many in communities of color who not only feel they aren’t treated equally by the medical community, but also have reservations about taking the vaccine. Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has also weighed in on the issue.

"So, it really is a process of trying to dissect what the reason is for the skepticism are and to try and address them individually, fully respecting the underlying skepticism that you have every reason to have for historical reasons to balance those two, that's how I would approach it,” Fauci said.