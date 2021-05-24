A vaccine at a Republic FC match could land you a free game ticket

A vaccination at Republic FC's next match could land you a free game ticket.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a new effort to amplify COVID-19 vaccine access and vaccinations, the worlds of health and live sports are coming together to move the needle forward.

Republic FC announced on Monday that they're partnering with Urgent Care Now and Equivax to serve as a pop-up vaccine clinic at their home field, Heart Health Park.

“As communities around the state prepare to take steps to re-open businesses and events, this partnership will help continue to keep health and wellness a priority through our region,” said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. “The pop-up vaccine services at games and additional outreach efforts in underserved communities will assist in the continued recovery of our community.”

The pop-up clinic would take place at their next three games on May 29, June 2, and June 5. Anyone 12 and older who participates in the clinics will get a free ticket to the match.

Reservations for the 500 appointments launch on Wednesday for the general public and Tuesday for season ticket members who have already selected their tickets.

Rounds for the second dose of the vaccine will be administered at Republic FC's June 26 matchup, which will have Heart Health Park open at full capacity for the first time since March 2020.

“We are excited to be working with Republic FC on bringing increased attention to vaccines as well as offering the convenience of vaccines at the park,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer, Dr. Olivia Kasirye. “It is these kinds of innovative and collaborative ideas that will help us get our community vaccinated, reach herd immunity and ultimately keep our community safer.”

With California expected to reopen on June 15, opportunities for fans to get match tickets in June and beyond are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

