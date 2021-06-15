Vaccines, testing not slowing down despite California reopening

Yolo County and Stanislaus changing some methods but availability remains as high as ever

WOODLAND, Calif. — As California reopens, some are asking what it means for COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites. After all, up until now, tests and vaccine doses have become relatively easy to get and available to everyone, regardless of insurance status.

Yolo County health officer Dr. Aimee Sisson wants to calm people’s fears when it comes to the future availability of vaccinations and COVID testing.

“I think everybody is recognizing that COVID has not gone away and that it’s necessary to continue to offer free resources to the public so we can protect everybody as much as possible,” said Dr. Sisson.

Yolo County leads the Sacramento region when it comes to vaccinations but Dr. Sisson said, on the whole, the greater Sacramento region is lagging behind the state in getting people vaccinated.

She said neither testing nor vaccinations are diminishing any time soon.

“So people can rest assured that now and moving forward COVID vaccines will continue to be offered free of charge to anybody, regardless of their insurance status, regardless of their immigration status,” said Dr. Sisson.

Kamlesh Kaur, a spokesperson for the Stanislaus County Department of Health said it’s a similar story in Stanislaus County.

“We continue to hold our vaccine clinics and we, in fact, added more clinics to our schedules in the next coming weeks,” explained Kaur.

She said no one should worry about taking advantage of the services.

“We don’t check their residency, we don’t check their insurance and there is no cost to our vaccine clinics,” explained Kaur. “As long as there is a demand, we will provide that service. When would it go away? Right now there is no plan to stop.”