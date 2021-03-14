How walk-up clinics could make vaccines more accessible to underserved communities

A Mercy Medical Group doctor told ABC10 more walk-up clinics are needed to serve disadvantaged communities that are facing barriers in making appointments.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Meadowview pop-up clinic was appointment based but it was the first clinic in Sacramento County where walk-ups were offered as well, according to Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

Kasirye said the clinic allotted 20 vaccines for walk-ups, which means people could actually walk up to the clinic, sign up and get a vaccine shot that day

“There were some doses that were set aside and also we did have a waitlist that we started for people who did walk-ups so that if there were additional doses that were left over at the end we would be able to contact them,” Kasirye said.

Dr. J. Bianca Roberts, with Mercy Medical Group, said more walk-up clinics are needed to serve disadvantaged communities that are facing several barriers with appointment-based clinics.

“It’s really important that we have the ability to have walk-in as well it’s been difficult though because of how the vaccine supply works we don’t have endless amount of supply and once the vial is punctured you have a certain amount of time to use the vaccine,” Roberts said.



For Michele Mills, getting the vaccine wasn’t easy. Mills tried for two months straight to get an appointment online but ran into roadblocks every time until her friend found her a number to call to book an appointment.

“I haven’t seen my parents in five years I want to be able to hug my parents. If they are vaccinated and I’m vaccinated I can hug my parents,” Mills said.

