When Northern California counties will start vaccinating kids age 5-11

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign.

The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.

Millions of shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have already been shipped to states, doctors’ offices and pharmacies, ready for use.

ABC10 reached out to several counties in the greater Sacramento region to see when they would start administering the COVID-19 vaccine and here's what we found out:

Placer County

Placer County Public Information Officer Scott Sandow told ABC10 that the county has plans to use existing county-run vaccination clinics for children ages 5-11. Parents are also encouraged to check with their healthcare provider, pharmacies or myturn.ca.gov for more information.

Sandow said that providers have just started receiving the vaccine doses for children so there may be limited supplies during the initial phases of administering those doses.

For more information about vaccine clinics in Placer County, click HERE.

San Joaquin County

Cheryl Laughlin, the Public Information Officer for San Joaquin County, told ABC10 that the county is still working on the details, but people should look at myturn.ca.gov for more information on walk-ins and vaccinations.

Maggie Park, the San Joaquin County Public Health Director, said the county received about 1,100 pediatric Pfizer doses and could begin vaccinating children as early as Thursday or Friday.

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County Public Information Officer Elizabeth McCuistion told ABC10 the county will start administering vaccine doses to kids age 5-11 tomorrow, Nov. 4, at its three vaccination clinics throughout the county. McCuistion said anyone with additional questions about the vaccine should contact their child's primary care physician.

Here are three of the county-hosted vaccine clinics:

Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic 412 Paradise Road, Suite E

Oakdale: Gene Bianchi Community Center 110 s 2nd St.

Ceres: Cesar Chavez Jr High – Multipurpose Room at 2701 Eastgate Blvd.

Other clinics that will be open throughout the week can be found HERE.

Yolo County

Yolo County Public Information Officer John Fout said the county is ready to administer the vaccines to children 5-11.

A clinic is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4, at Elkhorn Village Elementary School in West Sacramento. Fout said more information will be on myturn.ca.gov.

The county has 4,500 doses of the 10 microgram child vaccine allotted for this week and Fout said the number of doses could increase based on demand. Fout said if someone can't get a vaccine this week, they could get it next week.

Kaiser

Kaiser Permanente released a statement that they will be ready to offer the Pfizer vaccine to children shortly after approval from the CDC, FDA and the state. They expect to receive guidance after Nov. 3.

"Supplies may be limited at first, but we're confident that we'll be able to vaccinate all children ages 5 to 11 before the end of the year," the statement reads. "Like older groups, children can receive their vaccine at no cost from us at our convenient vaccine clinics or from a community provider."

Sutter Health

A Sutter Health spokesperson released a statement saying the FDA's authorization of Pfizer for children is important to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

