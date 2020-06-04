SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With ventilators being sought across the country, a Sacramento company is teaming with Xerox to scale up production of a much-needed resource.

Vortran Medical Technologies has a disposable ventilator and airway pressure monitor that will start seeing mass production in response to what they say is a shortage of critical ventilation equipment needed to fight the coronavirus.

The ventilator is called the GO2Vent, and, while the company says it isn't a replacement for the ones you might find in the intensive care unit, they can be used in emergency situations, inter-hospital transport, and MRIs. The company says the ventilator will help free up ICU-level breathing devices for patients that need them.

Production would shift from 40,000 ventilators in April to between 150,000 and 200,000 ventilators a month by June. Both Xerox and Vortran are hoping to produce up to 1 million ventilators in the coming months.

“Our smartest minds met (virtually) with Vortran’s smartest minds and figured out how to mass produce this critical technology,” said John Visentin, vice chairman and chief executive officer, Xerox. “We want to help make sure doctors, nurses and paramedics on the frontlines have the resources they need to help the rising number of patients with COVID-19.”

Ventilators will be made outside the Xerox facility by Rochester, New York and at the Vortran facility in Sacramento.

“The partnership with Xerox has one clear goal – to help save as many lives as possible. With Vortran’s proven technology and Xerox’s ability to hyper-scale manufacturing, we believe we can supply healthcare providers as many as 1 million ventilators in the coming months,” said Vortran Co-founder and CEO, Gordon A. Wong, M.D. “For all of us, this will be the most important thing we ever do.”

