Video shows wild 'underground party' raging in Sacramento in violation of health orders

The party coincidentally precedes a meeting, Tuesday, with county supervisors where fines will be discussed for violators of state health orders.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An underground party raged on in Sacramento even as most Californians are under stay-at-home orders.

Video of people packed indoors, dancing like there isn’t a pandemic, is making the rounds online. On Reddit, one user asks, “I wonder why our cases are still going up?”

This is exactly what public health officials say speeds up the spread of the virus: lots of different people mixing it up in a tight space, indoors, with no ventilation.

Video of the illegal gathering was posted on Snapchat’s public Snap Map by attendees on Saturday night. Its location was tagged to a location in a strip mall on Fruitridge Boulevard and 65th Street.

ABC10 spoke to a business owner there who said he learned of the underground party the morning after it took place in one of the back units because the cops came after a shooting.

The Sacramento Police Department said there was a shooting outside the 6800 block of Fruitridge Boulevard at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Responding officers said they arrived to see a large group of people running away. They also found evidence of a huge party and shell casings outside.

Two gunshot victims who took themselves to the hospital, were linked to the shooting.

The gathering is an egregious violation of public health orders, and coincidentally it preceded a Sacramento County Board of Supervisors meeting where it will be discussed monetary fines be given to violators of the health orders.

Individual residents could face a fine between $25 to $500 and businesses could face penalties between $250 to $10,000. There is a grace period of 24 to 72 hours for people to comply with the health orders after getting fined.

Enforcement officers are to weigh factors that include whether a person is a repeat offender, or how much of an impact the violation has on public health.

The hearing is expected to attract a variety of opinions. ABC10 spoke to one business owner who said people need to be held responsible for their actions.

“I think it's most frustrating that people are still trying to blame the government. The real issue is large gatherings and people don't seem to want to stop doing that, but then turn around and say how bad they feel for us? Which is frustrating because actions speak louder than words,” owner of Bottle and Barlow Anthony Giannotti said.

In order to pass, the proposal would need approval from 4 out of 5 board members.

