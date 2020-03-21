SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

Have you eaten all of your stay-at-home snacks? Binge-watched all of your favorite TV shows? Wishing you were at the beach instead of at home on your couch?

Don’t worry. The beach is right at your fingertips thanks to webcams.

Here are 11 virtual tours of beaches, national parks and mountains in California.

National Parks

Lassen Volcanic

Yosemite

Sequoia and Kings Canyon

Beaches/Lakes

Seacliff SB Palo Alto Cam

Mission Beach

Mono Lake Tufa

Año Nuevo Island

Mountains

Mammoth

Bald Mountain

Yosemite Valley

June Mountain

