Rate of new virus infections falling, but deaths remain high in California

LOS ANGELES — California has reported another 481 coronavirus deaths, a day after the statewide death toll topped 40,000 even as the rates of new infections and hospitalizations continue to fall.

The state said Sunday that the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 slipped below 14,850 — a drop of more than 25% in two weeks. The 18,974 new cases are about one-third the mid-December peak of 54,000.

Los Angeles County on Saturday reported its second confirmed case of a more transmissible strain of the coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom.

