SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many stores across the country are adapting to the novel coronavirus by adjusting their hours. Walmart, for example, changed its hours and is offering an hour specifically for those who are at risk of severe symptoms of the disease.

Walmart changed its hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to allow stores to stock their shelves and to clean, the company announced.

The national big-box chain said it is allowing an hour exclusively to seniors to shop from 6 to 7 a.m. Seniors are more at risk when contracting COVID-19. Walmart is offering the designated hour from March 24 to April 28.

The company is also launching a "pickup hour" from 7 to 8 a.m. daily for people in high-risk groups as designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the country's first responders.

While not all Walmart pharmacies have the same hours, most of them are opened Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. To find your local pharmacy hours, click here.

Walmart's pharmacies and vision centers would also be open during the senior shopping hour as well.

