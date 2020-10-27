Washington, Oregon, Nevada join California's COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup

This comes just a week after Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state's independent workgroup.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three western states have joined California's COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup. The group of scientists and health experts from Washington, Oregon and Nevada will independently review the safety of any vaccine approved by the FDA for distribution.

The governors of each state will pick public health experts to join the doctors already a part of the California workgroup.

"This virus transcends our borders and we are grateful to partner with our neighboring states through our Scientific Safety Review Workgroup for a healthy and safe path forward for all our communities," Governor Gavin Newsom said in the press release.

There is no proven vaccine for COVID-19 yet, but the workgroup is going to review any vaccine that gets FDA approval before the distribution of them to the public.

"Any COVID vaccine must be guided by the expertise of scientists and medical professionals and that’s just what this workgroup will do. The Western States Pact will continue working together to ensure the best health outcomes for everyone in our states," Washington Governor Jay Inslee said.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown said that the independent reviews done by this panel will ensure a safe and effective vaccine is available for everyone, especially those disproportionately affected by the virus.

The four states previously joined in a "Western States Pact" in April, which detailed a vision for how the states would fight COVID-19 and reopen their economies.

"California has led with science and data through the COVID pandemic and when a vaccine becomes available, we will leverage our scientific expertise to verify its safety to give everyone the confidence they need to make important decisions regarding the health of their families," Newsom said.