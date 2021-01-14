'We're plateauing' | San Joaquin County Health officer sees glimmer of hope as Covid cases drop

"The fact that we're plateauing and not continually rising with our hospitalizations and ICU rates is a good thing," Park said.



Case in point, so far, the highest peak of cases in San Joaquin County happened on December 22 with 1,253 cases. On Wednesday, 320 cases were reported, nearly four times fewer in less than a month. There have been 14 deaths in the past 24 hours.



"But, as I said, it's plateauing at a point that's a little uncomfortable. We need to bring it down," Park said. "We're still finding cases from New Year's parties and gatherings, and we're still expecting that in the next couple of weeks, things that happened over New Year's will result in more hospitalizations in our ICU's."



Valuable hospital space to treat severe Covid-19 patients in San Joaquin County remains grim. At Lodi Memorial Hospital, for example, the ICU capacity stands at a staggering 190%.



In neighboring Stanislaus County, the numbers are just as sobering. In the past 24 hours, there were 493 Covid-19 cases, worse than San Joaquin County, along with 13 deaths.