WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Charlene Garcia has been working at Elkhorn Village Elementary school as the kitchen manager for the past eight years. She says that even though they still work bagging and handing out school lunches for students every day, things are not the same.

“We miss you, Elkhorn Tigers, and we can't wait to get back to school," Garcia said.

Garcia was one of many teachers and staff from Elkhorn Village and Southport elementary schools in West Sacramento who did two different car parades on Thursday showing support for their students during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: California school districts scramble to transition to online learning

The first parade for the Elkhorn Village students started right after 1 p.m. The caravan drove through many of its students' neighborhood in West Sacramento.

The second parade for the Southport Elementary students began around 2 p.m.

Mayde Gomez

Many of the messages written on the cars said "Together we will rise" and "We miss all of you." Some messages were also written in Spanish.

Students and parents also showed their appreciation with signs of their own. One student even stood on the corner of his street playing his trumpet while the caravan drove by.

RELATED: UC, CSU schools updating admissions policies for students impacted by coronavirus pandemic

Laura Federico, who has three children who attend Southport Elementary School, says her kids have been anxiously waiting for this parade.

"It means a lot to our community that [teachers and staff] would take the time to come out, and show their faces, wave their hands, honk their horns and give that connection back to the kids," Federico said. "It just means the world to them."

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Mayde Gomez.

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Governor Newsom gives an update on California's response to coronavirus (COVID-19) | April 2, 2020