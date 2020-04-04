SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

The ABC10 community all over Northern California to the Central Valley have asked more than 6,000 questions about coronavirus and how it is impacting our everyday lives. During this time, we're working to bring you facts, not fear.

These are some of the most common questions ABC10 viewers have asked concerning the coronavirus pandemic:

Q: Can I throw my clothes in the dryer to kill the novel coronavirus?

Temperature can kill the novel coronavirus, but the dryer has to be at 140 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 15 minutes, according to Dr. Michael Roizen of the Cleveland Clinic.

"One of the best things [to kill the virus] is detergent," he added. So make sure to use the washer to disinfect your clothes and don’t forget the detergent.

The American Chemistry Council has compiled a list of products to use during the novel coronavirus pandemic — detergent included.

Q: Does exposing yourself to high temperatures like a hot bath kill the novel coronavirus?

You will not kill coronavirus if you take a hot bath, according to the World Health Organization.

"Your normal body temperature remains around [98.6 degrees Fahrenheit], regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower," says WHO.

Q: Will drinking water help kill the novel coronavirus?

Although drinking water is good for your health it will not prevent you from getting COVID-19.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, told AP News, "while medical professionals typically recommend keeping up fluid intake when sick, drinking more water will not keep anyone from catching the virus."

Q: Does sunlight kill the novel coronavirus?

This has become a popular question people have been asking because sunlight contains ultraviolet rays, which can kill bacteria. However, exposing yourself to the sun does not prevent the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to prevent the virus is to avoid being exposed to it. They recommend that you wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Make sure to clean and disinfect frequently including surfaces you touch daily.

Stay at home as much as possible, and if you're out, maintain a six feet distance. If it's hard to maintain social distancing measures, the CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

Here's everything you need to know about wearing face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic.

