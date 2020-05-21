What does airline travel look like post-coronavirus pandemic?

Masks, social distancing and health certificates? Travel experts say there's a future for the travel industry post-pandemic, and it might not feel normal.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Memorial Day just days away and summer on the minds of many, Delta Airlines is showcasing what they say will be the future of flying. Before every single flight, they're now doing what's called electro-static spraying.

The disinfectant clings to surfaces to kill viruses and bacteria, then comes a full wipe down and an inspection by the on-flight crew. When it's time to board, passengers are asked to keep their distance with the back of the plane boarding first.

Plus, Delta says it's promising to cap each flight at just 60% to make sure not every seat is full.

"What we have done today lays the foundation for where we're going to go in the future," Bill Lentsch, the Chief Customer Experience Officer for Delta Air Lines said.

And we know airports are making adjustments, too.

The Sacramento International Airport shared pictures on Facebook of workers putting down stickers and signs in ticketing and shuttle lines to remind travelers of social distancing rules.

But when more air travel picks up, some predict things could look completely different.

"You're going to have to carry a proof of health certificate, a digital certificate, that will be on your watch or on your phone," James Canton, CEO of the Institute for Global Futures said.

Canton says in the future, you may be asked to show that certificate before hopping on a plane or even entering a mall.

"If I'm carrying the right proof of health status on my wearable, I'm just going to walk right through, everything's cool. If I have a fever, it's going to be yellow," he said.

Roger Dow of the Travel Association expects even more changes when things start opening back up.

"You'll be wearing masks when you go into a hotel," Dow said. "You'll most likely see a lot of touchless things, how your credit card is handled, is there a plastic screen between you and the person you're dealing with."

In the meantime, with summer quickly approaching, you can get used to spending more time on Highway 99 and Interstate 5, as Dow predicts more road trips will pick back up for families in our area, instead of air travel.

