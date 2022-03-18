What the Omicron subvariant means for Californians

Cases of BA.2 are surging in Europe right now and already account for a quarter of cases in the U.S.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new subvariant of Omicron is surging in Europe, and what happens overseas does not always stay overseas.

What does that mean for California, were people are just starting to get used to the eased restrictions?

Even Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged Friday that it is going to be very hard for Americans to pivot back to restrictions if needed, but said the pandemic is not over in a conversation with Good Morning America.

“If people need to pivot and turn around," Fauci said. "It's going to be very difficult for people to do that.”

Berkeley Epidemiologist John Swartzberg said the Omicron subvariant BA.2 is more contagious.

“It's about 30% more transmissible," Swartzberg said. "Fortunately, it's not more virulent, meaning it doesn't make us sicker, and it doesn't seem to evade the immunity we get from vaccines or natural immunity.”

It already accounts for a quarter of all new cases in the United States.

“It's going to overtake it and be the dominant type of omicron around,” he added.

Schwartzberg said it might be necessary to reinstate masking and other non-medical interventions if we see a surge.

“Right now we're at a very low number of cases, we're in a really sweet spot right now," he said. "So having mask mandates doesn't make a lot of sense, but people have to be prepared for the fact that we may have to turn around in three weeks, five weeks.”

But UCSF Infectious Disease Doctor Monica Gandhi said only if hospitalizations surge, not cases. Although, she doesn’t think that will happen with this variant.

“I'm feeling pretty good about our rate of immunity in California with our 74% vaccination rate plus a lot of Omicron natural immunity," she said. "I'm hoping just like Denmark and other highly vaccinated areas that we're gonna stay safe with BA2.”

ABC10 Political Reporter Morgan Rynor reached out and requested an interview with the California Department of Public Health Friday.

They denied it.

Gov. Newsom’s most recent “smarter” plan however does say that CDPH can reimpose mask mandates and other nonpharmaceutical interventions if we enter another surge.