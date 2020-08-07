What to expect when you are expecting during a pandemic

Whether an expecting mom is planning to deliver her baby at Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health or Dignity Health, here is what you need to know before the due date.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As coronavirus cases continue surging in counties across California, expecting mothers might be worried about giving birth during the pandemic. Here is what expecting mothers should know before their due day.

Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health and Dignity Health hospitals have similar guidelines when it comes to face masks and coverings. A mother in labor does not have to wear a mask, but upon arrival to the hospital, an expecting mom must wear a face-covering until she is cleared by a physician.

"Expectant moms and their support person do not need to be masked while they are in their room, unless healthcare workers are present or if the laboring mother has tested positive for COVID-19," Sutter Health Spokesperson said.

However, expecting mothers who test positive for the coronavirus will have to wear a mask while delivering the baby.

Desiree Bonner said she gave birth to her son at Mercy Hospital where she was tested after being given an epidural.

"Three hours after I was in the hospital, and they had set me up with my epidural, they came in with full gear, they had a face shield on, a mask underneath their face shield, a lab coat over their scrubs, and they had to swab the back of my throat," Bonner recalled.

Dr. Freshta Kakar with Dignity Health said hospital patients there will be tested for the coronavirus upon arrival no matter what.

Sutter hospitals,meanwhile, provide COVID-19 testing for moms who have scheduled deliveries and those who arrive in labor. Kaiser Permanente will test the mother if she has coronavirus symptoms, she will be tested on arrival to labor and delivery.

"If the mother is a known positive or if the test results are still pending for a patient with symptoms who were tested, we use COVID-specific personal protective equipment (PPE) for delivery," Kaiser Permanente Spokesperson said.

Mothers could allow one support partner into the delivery room of Sutter Health, Dignity Health and Kaiser Permanente Hospitals.

"We are doing everything we can to assure their safety and the safety of their newborn and make sure they remain focused on that special moment and let us take care of the rest for them," Dr. Kakar said.

