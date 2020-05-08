Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Yolo County residents now have more access to COVID-19 testing with several new testing sites opening this August.
Yolo County Public Health recently announced along with its new sites, they will "provide greater community accessibility to testing."
Testing will be provided on a first come, first serve basis, according to a press release from officials. Sites will close once tests are gone for the day. In order to received a COVID-19 test, you must be a Yolo County resident. A driver’s license, ID card, utility bill, or rental agreement can be shown as proof of residency.
Those wanting to get tested do not have to register in advance, but it is recommended. You can register at https://www.avellinocoronatest.com/patient. Registrants will not be able to select a time slot and will not receive a confirmation of receipt, according to the county.
The public health department said test results typically come back within a week of receipt from the lab.
Elica Health Center
Aug. 3-7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1276 Halyard Drive, West Sacramento
Winters Healthcare
Aug. 4, 4 to 8 p.m.
172 E. Grant Avenue, Winters
Madison Town Hall
Aug. 5, 4 to 7 p.m.
29041 Main Street, Madison
Davis Senior Center
Every Thursday beginning beginning Aug. 6, 3 to 7 p.m.
646 A Street, Davis
Elica Health Center
Aug. 10- Aug. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1275 Halyard Drive, West Sacramento
Knights Landing Community Center
Aug. 11, 4 to 7 p.m.
42114 7th Street, Knights Landing
Dunnigan Training Center
Aug. 12, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
29133 Main Street, Dunnigan
Clarksburg Community Church
Aug. 18, 4 to 7 p.m.
52910 Netherlands Avenue, Clarksburg
Esparto Boy Scout Cabin
Aug. 25, 4 to 7 p.m.
16980 Yolo Avenue, Esparto
