Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Yolo County residents now have more access to COVID-19 testing with several new testing sites opening this August.

Yolo County Public Health recently announced along with its new sites, they will "provide greater community accessibility to testing."

Testing will be provided on a first come, first serve basis, according to a press release from officials. Sites will close once tests are gone for the day. In order to received a COVID-19 test, you must be a Yolo County resident. A driver’s license, ID card, utility bill, or rental agreement can be shown as proof of residency.

Those wanting to get tested do not have to register in advance, but it is recommended. You can register at https://www.avellinocoronatest.com/patient. Registrants will not be able to select a time slot and will not receive a confirmation of receipt, according to the county.

The public health department said test results typically come back within a week of receipt from the lab.

Elica Health Center

Aug. 3-7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1276 Halyard Drive, West Sacramento

Winters Healthcare

Aug. 4, 4 to 8 p.m.

172 E. Grant Avenue, Winters

Madison Town Hall

Aug. 5, 4 to 7 p.m.

29041 Main Street, Madison

Davis Senior Center

Every Thursday beginning beginning Aug. 6, 3 to 7 p.m.

646 A Street, Davis

Elica Health Center

Aug. 10- Aug. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1275 Halyard Drive, West Sacramento

Knights Landing Community Center

Aug. 11, 4 to 7 p.m.

42114 7th Street, Knights Landing

Dunnigan Training Center

Aug. 12, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

29133 Main Street, Dunnigan

Clarksburg Community Church

Aug. 18, 4 to 7 p.m.

52910 Netherlands Avenue, Clarksburg

Esparto Boy Scout Cabin

Aug. 25, 4 to 7 p.m.

16980 Yolo Avenue, Esparto

