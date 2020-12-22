Moderna vaccine arrives in California. Here's who'll be getting it.

The new vaccine will roll out in phases.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 672,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is on the way to healthcare providers across the state. This follows the distribution of more than a half million Pfizer around the state last week.

The Moderna's vaccine is the latest one approved by the federal government, and in an effort to encourage people to get it, Sutter Health’s Electronic ICU Medical Director Vanessa Walker is documenting her vaccination experience.

For the past 72 hours, she’s been sharing her experience after receiving Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine.

“No one I know has had any bad side effects. Everyone reports the same side effects, just a little soreness that went away overnight,” Dr. Walker said.

Dr. Walker started this video log to show people that the CDC-approved vaccines are safe and that includes the newly approved Moderna vaccine.

Governor Gavin Newsom said the Moderna vaccine should reach hospitals within a matter of days.

110,300 of the Moderna #COVID19 vaccine arrived today in CA.



CA is expecting 672,600 doses to arrive throughout the week.



While we wait for mass distribution in the coming months—we have to take this disease seriously.



Please continue to be safe, stay home, and wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/uMq6LKmfuH — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 21, 2020

In San Joaquin County, they’ve already received 6,300 doses from Moderna. San Joaquin county has one of the Highest infection rates in the state, but Siadi Barfjani, with the county’s Public Health Services, said all 6,300 doses will be going to health care workers first. The general public will have to wait.

“We are in Phase One Group A and B. So, they are working on the second phases,” Barfjani said.

Distribution of vaccine is strictly controlled by the state, and they will be handed out in 3 different phases. Right now, California is in Phase 1a, which only involves vaccinating health care workers and assisted living facilities.

The vaccine recipients in Phase 1b are currently being decided by the state's Community Vaccine Advisory Committee. This is a group of health care professionals and community leaders, and it’s their job to decide who gets the vaccine first and in what order.

Currently, the group is working on final details for the Phase 1b vaccine rollout. Many of those details will be discussed on Dec. 23, which is when the committee will be holding a public forum at covid-19.ca.gov.

For now, the vaccine is not an option for the general public, but when it is, Dr. Walker wants Californians to be confident that it is safe and effective.

“When it comes down to it, getting the vaccine is the biggest act of kindness you can do - kindness for yourself and others,” Dr. Walker said.