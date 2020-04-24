Why Yolo County's first coronavirus patient will 'forgive anyone for any errors or mistakes made'

While she says she received excellent medical care, there were areas for improvement in the greater health care system.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Since the start of this pandemic, the world has learned a lot about the new coronavirus, and is still learning more.

Today, UC Davis held a virtual symposium for health and science professionals. That's where Yolo County's Patient One shared her experience to teach others.

Her name is Dr. Marilyn Stebbins. She's a pharmacist. She works at UC San Francisco and lives in Davis.

She was initially described as an elderly woman with underlying health issues in a Yolo County press release, but she wasn't the typical hospitalized coronavirus patient. The 58-year-old was fit and in excellent health, and didn't have a fever among her symptoms.

Nonetheless, she tested positive and landed in the ICU a week and half after first showing cold-like symptoms. It's why she's decided to speak out on her experience.

She said she received excellent care at UC Davis Medical Center in early March, but she also experienced several inadequacies in the greater health care system - one that can be confusing for patients and uncoordinated across different agencies and counties- even if unintentional.

"We can all improve our system. I was the first patient. I completely forgive anyone for any errors or mistakes made," Stebbins said. "We do that in normal times, but this was a time of crisis."

Now, she's urging health care providers to adapt as we continue to learn through the pandemic.

She's working on changing the status quo as an educator and pharmacist. Read more about her story, in her own words, here.

