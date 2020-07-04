FORT SMITH, Ark. — WARNING: Video may be disturbing for some.

A woman took to Facebook to live stream the moment she was given a COVID-19 test in Fort Smith.

"It's like touching the back of your sinus cavity, it felt like it was getting ready to touch my brain. It burned, the tip of it. It felt like fire," Charleston resident Jamie Goswick said.

After showing symptoms of COVID-19, a long-lasting fever and shortness of breath, Goswick was tested for coronavirus.

In order for the test to work, the Q-tip has to swab the back of the sinus cavity, which can be painful.

Goswick says she hopes the video encourages people to stay home, or they might have to get the test done.

"Don't shy away from getting the test if you need one but by golly stay home if you're able, do everything you can to not need a test," she said.

Goswick says it took many phone calls through different agencies and some convincing to get her to get the test done.

"I don't normally have breathing issues, my temperature wouldn't go down and I started feeling worse and worse. I thought 'oh no this is a warning sign for sure'," she said. "I called the hotline that showed up on Google, they screened me and I had to do a little arguing to convince them I needed the test."

Two days later Goswick pulled into the Ben Geren drive-thru testing site in Fort Smith for her appointment and shared the experience live with her friends on Facebook.

She says should be getting her coronavirus test results back by Friday (April 10).

RELATED: Real-time updates: 946 coronavirus cases in Arkansas, 18 deaths

RELATED: UA virtual choir sings Alma Mater

RELATED: Party held at home of COVID-19 patient over the weekend in Russellville