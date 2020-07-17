Yolobus driver tests positive for coronavirus, officials confirm

Yolobus officials are asking those who may have ridden on the bus since June 27 to be on the lookout for coronavirus symptoms.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Yolobus officials are alerting the public they learned on Monday one of the bus drivers tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Yolobus officials, the driver has not been at work since July 7 and has been under self-quarantine since July 10.

Officials said this is the first known Yolobus confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Transdev North America, which is contracted to operate Yolobus services, notified those who might have had contact with the driver so they could be on the lookout to see if they develop any symptoms of the disease, officials said.

Officials did not release the identity of the driver, citing confidentiality laws and respecting their privacy. The driver would not be returning to work until they recover from the virus, officials said.

"We are sending our thoughts for a quick recovery to the operator. The health and safety of the Yolobus team, our passengers, and the community we serve remains our highest priority," Yolobus Executive Director Terry Bassett said in a news release.

Basset reminded Yolobus passengers that face covers are required, and busses are providing a limited amount of supply to those who don't have a face mask.

Officials said Yolobus drivers and utility workers have been cleaning busses between trips since the start of the pandemic. Utility workers are using a medical-grade spray to disinfect the busses, officials said.

Officials said Yolobus also installed clear barriers between the driver and passengers to create social distancing. Bus drivers also have the option to wear face shields in addition to wearing a face mask, officials said.

As of publication, there are 1,023 confirmed coronavirus cases and 30 deaths within Yolo County.

Click here for information on the dates and times the Yolobus driver worked since the day officials said they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Click here for known coronavirus symptoms.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter