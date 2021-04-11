'I could cry' | Yolo County families breathe a sigh of relief watching their kids 5-11 get vaccinated

The Washington Unified School District held a vaccine clinic for 300 students ages 5 to 11 at Elkhorn Village Elementary School on Thursday.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, some kids younger than 12 are finally getting the COVID-19 vaccine, nearly a year after it was available for adults.

Seven-year-old Amelia Jarred has a new reason to jump for joy.

"Go get your vaccine!" Jarred said.

A quick pinch in the arm and her and her mom Nicole were on their way.

"It is such an exciting day, I think I may cry all the way home with just the feeling of relief," Nicole Jarred, a parent said.

They’re heading, not only off to the ice cream shop to celebrate but inching toward normalcy too.

"I'm looking at the calendar five weeks from today thinking of all of the things that we can do just with a little bit of a lighter heart maybe a little bit more of a feeling of return to normalcy," she said.

10-year-old Sienna Sweet just got her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Elk Horn Village Elementary School in Yolo County today and handled that shot like such a pro! “I could cry but I’m not! I’m so excited, this is honestly a truly amazing day,” her mom Nicole said. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/L9KgyBCpL4 — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) November 4, 2021

It’s a similar story for West Sacramento parent Elyzabeth Sweet.

"I could cry but I’m not," Sweet said.

As well as her 10-year-old daughter Sienna.

"It does make me feel so much better knowing that she’s going to be protected against this, in a global pandemic that we’re stuck in so we’re doing our part," Sweet said.

Over in Sacramento County, health officials said over the past few weeks, school-aged children made up nearly a quarter of the county’s cases. But hope is on the horizon, as they believe this could be the missing piece to the puzzle.

"Our hope especially with the new vaccine being approved especially for the 5 to 11-year-olds is that we will be able to continue the decline from the plateau that we’re at right now," Dr. Olivia Kasirye, the Sacramento County Public Health Officer said.

These efforts are about more than keeping kids safe.

When the case rate drops from 15.5 per 100,000 down to five in Sacramento County and three in Yolo County, the indoor mask mandates will be lifted, something adults can look forward to.

“It’s also a really important step for our community to reach towards herd immunity so being able to vaccinate another population that we haven’t been able to reach before," Rachel Allen, the Sacramento County Public Health Immunization Program Manager said.

Leaving Jarred with a new peace of mind.

"I mean I feel like I am walking on air," she said.

Sacramento County said they are encouraging families to actually go through their primary care providers, my-turn and local pharmacies to book vaccine appointments, but they will begin offering pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine at pop-up clinics starting next week.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9