YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Yolo County is requiring everyone to wear a face covering when out in public, but, while regular people won't be cited, businesses will be held to higher standard, officials say.

County Health Officer Ron Champman signed the order in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In the 6 page order, it says a violation of the order could result in a misdemeanor that is punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both.

Jenny Tan, a spokesperson for Yolo County, said that if a resident is seen not wearing a mask they will not be cited, but essentials business will be held to a higher standard.

RELATED:

“They are the ones that are making food [and] doing the distribution. They have a lot more contact with the public," Tan said. "The regular person who’s on the street walking, who is not wearing a mask, is not going to be cited.”

The face covering isn't required in all situations, like being at home, driving in a car alone, or exercising outdoors. On top of that, if the mask creates a safety hazard at work or is advised not to wear one by their healthcare provider, they don't have to wear a face covering.

For children under 2 years old, the county order says they shouldn't wear a facial covering due to suffocation risk.

Tan said the order comes after the county started opening up activities like golf, fishing, and archery that were not previously listed in the stay at home order.

“If things go well with the reopening of these outdoor activities, then we can look at reopening a couple of other activities as well,” Tan said.

Yolo County residents should wear a face mask when waiting in line or shopping at a store, picking up food from a restaurant , using an Uber or ride share, and at work .

Tan said that Yolo County residents being required to cover their face does not change the shelter in place order and shouldn't stop people from practicing social distancing.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO:

35 people at Yolo County nursing home test positive for coronavirus