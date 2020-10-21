Yolo County announces guidance on gathering, limits groups to 16 people

With Halloween coming up -- and Thanksgiving and Christmas close at its heals -- there may be concern that residents will want to gather for the season.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Yolo County Public Health has published guidance on gatherings, complimenting similar guidelines that the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released earlier this month.

Similar to CDPH, Yolo County is limiting gatherings to just three households in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Groups can only meet outdoors and for a maximum of two hours.

However, unlike the state, Yolo County is also going so far as to limit the number of people to 16.

"We really wanted to be proactive and help keep our businesses open and help keep us in the red tier," said Yolo County Public Information Officer Jenny Tan.

The guidance seems specifically geared towards the upcoming holidays, and mentions that restrictions also apply to businesses' social gatherings, such as holiday parties.

With Halloween coming up -- and Thanksgiving and Christmas close at its heals -- there may be a concern that residents, particularly young people, will want to gather together to celebrate the season.

UC Davis spokesperson Melissa Blouin said that the university is currently gathering policy for students, which will be available soon.

"On campus, we're currently reviewing the updated guidance," Blouin said.

Blouin said that UC Davis guidelines to gathering will be published on the Campus Ready website.

"Until then, campus will continue to implement its "no gathering" policy," Blouin said.

In addition to limiting people and households when it comes to gathering, the county also recommends the following: