Yolo County reports first case of omicron variant, found in vaccinated person

The Yolo County Public Health Officer says the detection of the county's first omicron case of coronavirus is "concerning".

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — The first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in Yolo County, the Yolo County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday.

According to the department, a West Sacramento adult got a routine, free coronavirus test at Yolo County's "Healthy Davis Together" testing site. All samples from that testing facility are sent to the UC Davis Genome Center which tests for variants of COVID-19, such as omicron.

At the genome center, scientists identified the omicron variant in a patient's test sample. The patient, who was said to be vaccinated, is now in isolation and contact tracing began after the discovery.

The county's department of health said the patient had recently returned to the area from domestic travel.

“The detection of the potentially highly transmissible omicron variant is concerning, especially with more people traveling and visiting with friends and family for the holidays,” said Dr. Aimee Sisson, Yolo County Public Health Officer.

Dr. Sisson said people in her county should get vaccinated, get booster shots and get tested.

Tuesday, health officials in Sacramento announced that low concentrations of the omicron variant were found in a Sacramento waste water sample. No confirmed cases of the omicron variant have been detected in Sacramento County.

With holidays approaching and in light of the detection of the omicron variant, the Yolo County Department of Public Health warned residents to be cautious in a statement reading in part, "If you are vaccinated and planning to travel or gather, it’s recommended that you get tested one to three days prior to and three to five days after traveling or gathering."

