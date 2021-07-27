Yolo County to require indoor masking starting Friday

The vaccination rate in Yolo county is at 52%. Yolo County residents are among counties with low vaccination rates.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — As California struggles to rein in the COVID-19 Delta variant, Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson issued an indoor masking mandate on a Tuesday Board of Supervisors meeting.

"The mask mandate is the least disruptive and the masking mandate has no economical effect on the local economy and will allow businesses to stay open. It will have the most immediate impact on Yolo County residents," Dr. Sisson said at the board meeting.

The masking order issued Tuesday goes into effect on Friday, July 30. This comes on the same day the CDC changes course on indoor masking which now recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors where the Delta variant is growing.

Yolo County remains at a 52% vaccination rate. Board Supervisor Don Saylor said he's "angry" that his county lags behind in vaccination rates.

Back in 2020, Yolo County was among the first counties to issue a mask mandate before the state issued their own that year.

WATCH ALSO:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9