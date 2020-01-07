Yolo County, West Sacramento expands service at coronavirus testing site

The site at Club West at Bryte Park will now test through July 25. The site was originally set to close on July 3.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As many wait days for a coronavirus test, a testing center in West Sacramento has expanded its services.

Since June 2nd, Club West at Bryte Park in West Sacramento has served as a free testing site.

The State of California and OptumServe Health Services have teamed up to expand testing services for underserved communities with no out-of-pocket costs if you have no insurance.

Demand for tests at the West Sacramento site has slowly grown.

“When we first opened the site up we got 60 to 70 people a day,” said Paul Hosley, a City of West Sacramento spokesperson. “Then it got a little busier and we were peaking about a hundred a day. Then, with the recent outbreaks, the appointments just got gobbled up.”

Just last week, the City of West Sacramento says more than 600 people were tested at the site.

The site was only set to stay open through July 3. Now with that increased demand, Yolo County announced Tuesday that it’s expanding the site’s services through July 25.

“All appointments for this week were already booked by Sunday, just a couple of days ago, so we thought 'Wow, people are getting the message. They're realizing we should go get tested,'” Hosley said.

A look at the website to schedule an appointment at the OptumServe site shows few appointments available before July 7 in the Sacramento region.



Testing for sites that could have an out-of-pocket cost without insurance shows a much different availability with one Roseville Quest Diagnostics site that has more than a dozen available time slots each day at just that location.

To track down spots near you at an OptumServe site click here and other sites here.

Continue the conversation with Zach on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter