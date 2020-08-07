Yolo, Napa counties latest additions to state's watch list as coronavirus cases rise

The list now stands at 26 counties as California looks to dial back the “dimmer switch,” as Gov. Gavin Newsom calls it, on reopening sectors of the economy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Yolo, Napa, and San Benito counties have been added to the state’s watch list as coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout California.

The list of counties monitored by the state now stands at 26 counties — which already included Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus counties — as California looks to dial back the “dimmer switch,” as Gov. Gavin Newsom calls it, on reopening sectors of the economy.

Bars in these counties will have to close, and business operations will be restricted for all restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, cardrooms and other indoor family entertainment.

California's overall coronavirus positivity rate (7.1%), hospitalizations (44%), and ICU admittance (34%) have all increased, according to the latest figures. The state also broke its single-day record for most coronavirus cases with 11,695, although Newsom pointed out that roughly 2,000 of those cases are backlog in Los Angeles County.

On July 1, Yolo County tried to mitigate cases by voluntarily restricting restaurants, bars, and other indoor businesses. As of Wednesday, Yolo County has reported 723 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths related to the virus.

