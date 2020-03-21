SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom first called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to stop the spread the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to close on March 15.

But, in a stroke of luck for Californians stuck in the house during the state's "stay at home" order, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) announced it is now allowing restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks to go.

The Jungle Bird, a Sacramento bar, posted on social media, "Finally some sunshine in this cloudy time. We have just been granted permission to sell COCKTAILS TO GO!”

According to the new ABC guidelines, businesses are now allowed to sell alcohol if it's sold with meals for either pick up or delivery. Drinks have to be in a container with a secure lid that you can't drink from unless you take it off.

RELATED: 'Just don't panic. Drink some vino' | Local restaurants get creative to keep doors open amid coronavirus pandemic

Also, the drink has to have a warning label on it similar to ones that you would find on alcoholic beverages in stores.

ABC officials said that the department decided that allowing businesses to sell alcohol on the go would not have jeopardized the public's health and safety.

Jonathan Pantoja, the co-owner of Cantina Azteca, told ABC10 that his restaurants will start selling enchiladas and margaritas to go.

"We are figuring out how to implement the actual alcohol into the margaritas and things like in ways people could walk up, pick up their (drinks) and go home and party," Pantoja said.

ABC plans to give businesses a 10-day notice when it would no longer allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol to-go.

READ MORE:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Elk Grove coffee shop forced to close, layoff employees while preventing coronavirus spread