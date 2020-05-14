Your stimulus payment questions answered | Here's what you need to know

Many ABC10 viewers have submitted questions about stimulus payments as the novel coronavirus continues to spread. You asked, we answered.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The ABC10 community from Northern California to the Central Valley have asked thousands of questions about the novel coronavirus and how it is impacting our everyday lives. We're working to bring you facts, not fear during this time.

We address some of the most common questions ABC10 viewers have asked concerning the Economic Impact Payment, popularly known as stimulus checks or stimulus payments:

Q: If I haven't received a stimulus check yet, is it too late to get it?

The short answer: It is not too late to receive your stimulus check.

Nearly 130 million stimulus payments were sent out in less than a month, with the IRS noting that more are on the way.

Q: Why is my stimulus payment less than I expected?

In a recent press release, the IRS listed several reasons why your stimulus payment may be a different amount than you anticipated:

You have not filed a 2019 tax return, or the IRS has not finished processing your 2019 return

Claimed dependents are not eligible for an additional $500 payment

Dependents are college students

Claimed dependents are parents or relatives, age 17 or older

Past-due child support was deducted from the payment

Garnishments by creditors reduced the payment amount

Q: What should I do if my stimulus payment is not the correct amount?

The first step is to make sure you meet the eligibility requirements to receive the stimulus payment.

According to the IRS, eligible taxpayers who received a smaller stimulus payment may qualify to receive more early next year when you file your 2020 federal income tax return. The IRS says that’s because they are "technically an advance payment of a new temporary tax credit that eligible taxpayers can claim on their 2020 return."

You'll receive a letter by mail a few weeks after your payment is issued, make sure to keep that for your records.

"When taxpayers file their return next year, they can claim additional credits on their 2020 tax return if they are eligible for them," according to the agency’s website. The IRS recommends checking their website for further details on the action you may need to take.

Q: When will SSI recipients receive their stimulus payment?

The IRS says they’ve processed most stimulus payments to SSI recipients. However, many low-income aged, blind or disabled people have been left to wonder when their payment will arrive. The good news, your payment should have arrived electronically on Wednesday, May 13 or will be mailed to you starting Friday, May 15.

If you’re an SSI recipient who did not file a 2019 and 2018 return and do not have a representative payee, the Social Security Administration says, "SSI recipients should receive their electronic payment from the IRS by May 13 by direct deposit or to their Direct Express card if they did not use the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool."

"If you used the IRS' Non-Filer Tool, you will receive your payment by May 13 to the non-Direct Express bank account you may have provided," according to the website.

For recipients who typically receive their SSI payment by paper check, the IRS says they will begin mailing stimulus checks on Friday, May 15. In addition, "SSI recipients who used the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool but left the bank account information empty [will receive a paper check]."

If you have a question about the novel coronavirus, you can text us at 916-321-3310.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE STIMULUS PACKAGE:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: