Yuba City elementary school temporarily closes due to COVID

YUBA CITY, Calif. — The Yuba City Unified School District (YCUSD) announced Thursday there will be no school for all grades and classes at Butte Vista Elementary School from Friday, Jan. 14 through Tuesday, Jan. 18 because of the rate of COVID cases.

According to an announcement on the district's website, the decision was made by the YCUSD after consulting with the Bi-County Health Officer.

"Continuing to conduct in-person instruction in this environment not only poses a great risk of exposure to students, and families, it would cause a great disruption to the education program at the school as absences of both students and staff continue to climb," according to the announcement.

Families and supporters can expect to receive more information about COVID testing before students return to school on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

As of now, the district said there are no plans to close other schools in the district and this temporary closure only affects Butte Vista Elementary.

The YCUSD Covid-19 dashboard shows that there are currently 30 staff members that are in quarantine and more than 200 positive COVID cases so far this week for students and staff.

