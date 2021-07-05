Yuba County COVID-19 vaccine clinic alerts patients of possible health risk

Yuba County Health officials said the clinic used the same syringe on multiple patients.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Bi-County Ambulance service notified all eight patients and offered to pay their related medical bills after their clinic in Yuba county used the same syringe to vaccinate these people, the company wrote in a letter.



The COVID-19 vaccinations were given to the eight people using the same syringe during a clinic on April 27 at the Marysville Super X Market according to the letter.

Different than the needle used to inject a patient, the syringe is the plunger used to draw a vaccine. Both should never be reused on a patient due to the risk of transmitting diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Yuba County Health officials are reportedly aware of the incident and have been in contact with infectious disease experts who said the potential for health risk is “minuscule.” Dr. Ken Cosner, the owner of the River Oak Pharmacy, also said a syringe should not have contact with the patient or their blood if modern injection methods are followed correctly thus minimizing the risk of disease transmission.

Agustin Perez from Wheatland was one of the affected patients and was concerned after receiving the letter from Bi-County Ambulance.



“The uncertainty, the what if’s, worst-case scenario," Perez said. "It’s finally taken its toll on me for sure.”

He is worried about his health following the incident. He says his initial blood tests were clear, but he will need to follow up in several months.

Bi-County Ambulance has not responded to ABC10's requests for comment.