YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff's Department received some backlash after it released a statement that it would begin to enforce its sheltering order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson addressed the criticism on social media over the weekend by asking, if you could save a child who is going through chemo or keep a grandparent alive for a year or so, would you?

"You would never know what impact you would have," Anderson told ABC10. "If you can stay home and save someone's life, that is an easy ask in my opinion."

Anderson said he initially thought health officials were overreacting to the coronavirus. While Anderson said he hopes he is still right, his opinion changed when he saw the models and data to show when and how the peak of coronavirus cases would look like in Yuba County.

Anderson said he disagrees with those that said that his department is violating the peoples' constitutional rights by enforcing the stay at home order.

"You can still go outside. You can enjoy yourself, just do so to adhere to social distancing requirements," Anderson said. "If you need to get out and go for a bike ride and go fishing or hunting, you are certainly free to do that and we encourage that."

Anderson said deputies still have not issued a citation to anyone who is violating the social distancing order as of publication.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Turlock glass company reinvents itself to make protective boxes for local hospital