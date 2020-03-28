CLEVELAND — The way we communicate has changed dramatically but we are still finding ways to connect.

Google Hangouts, Skype and FaceTime are all apps that we’ve used before but in a way, now we rely on them.

“This brings out the really innovative people,” says Bob Coppedge, CEO of Simplex-IT. “Necessity is the mother of invention and we love to be connected.”

At this time, experts say we’re witnessing just how powerful human connection is and getting creative is the name of the game.

“People are now starting to put together virtual bars,” Coppedge says. “I was just actually playing with something called Netflix Party, where you can actually get your friends together to watch Netflix movies at the same time.”

There’s no limit to our adaption to the times, which is why apps like Houseparty and Zoom Video Communications have exploded.

In just one day, 600,000 people downloaded Zoom and its shares value the company at $29 billion.

“It's probably one of the simplest tools to sign up for and one of the most powerful ones that you get for free,” Coppedge says.

John Ours, CEO of Paragon Consulting, uses video conferencing daily. He says it brings a certain level of personal connection, even for professional use.

“You get used to it very quickly, this feels like I'm sitting across from someone and talking to them,” Ours says.

With the pros of technology, comes the reality of safety.

Make sure to check the settings on the app to make sure your information isn’t being sold or used for purposes you didn’t agree to and be careful who you allow to connect with you.

