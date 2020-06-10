'What truly matters is who you are today' | Court program gives veterans a second chance

Veterans Treatment Court in San Joaquin County holds graduation ceremony for the 10th time since 2015 despite the coronavirus pandemic

STOCKTON, Calif. — Deployed five times for combat in war zones like Afghanistan, 36-year old Jaime Nevarez returned to a world unlike what he experienced in the military.

"From suffering from PTSD, I wasn't really in control of my anger," said Nevarez, a father of four daughters from Stockton.

That anger led to a domestic violence incident that ultimately got Nevarez arrested. But he was given an alternative: a one-year intensive program as part of San Joaquin County Veterans Treatment Court.

"They recognize that they served our country and they don't want put them in the system. They want to help them," said Ramona Peterson, Court Mentor Coordinator.

Veterans who enter the program must make regular court appearances, attend mandatory treatment sessions, and frequent random drug testing if charged in a substance abuse case. Completion leads to charges dismissed.

Josh Rodriguez is a combat veteran and volunteer mentor.

"Having the chance to come to court and getting this cleaned off, so to speak, it takes a lot of hard work because they have to do this for a year," said Rodriguez

In the case of Nevarez, getting through the treatment program was met with unforeseen circumstances.

It was in June of 2019 near the University of the Pacific where Nevarez had a terrible motorcycle accident that set back his treatment nearly a year. He says he underwent 35 surgeries in sixth months. But Nevarez survived and fought back, just like he has against the demons that have haunted him since he returned to civilian life eight years ago.

"People don't realize that it takes a toll on you and the mentality and what you're doing," said Nevarez.

On this day, Nevarez was one of 18 graduates of the treatment program -- wearing masks and social distancing -- that has had 10 ceremonies since its start in 2015.

"What truly matters is who you are today, not who you used to be or what you've done when you weren't at your best," said San Joaquin Superior Court Judge Barbara Kronlund.

For Nevarez today, means looking forward to tomorrow.

"[I am] trying to get a degree, trying to be a productive member of society," said Nevarez.

He says with his extensive management skills obtained in the military overseeing millions of dollars in equipment, he is hoping an employer will recognize his abilities for a career in a management position or human resources.

