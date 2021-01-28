Covered California to offer special enrollment period

Covered California says of the estimated 2.7 million people without health insurance in California, about 1.2 million are eligible for financial help.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Covered California says it will give people more time to buy health insurance this year.

Open enrollment for the state's health insurance marketplace ends Sunday. But the agency says it will launch a special enrollment period on Monday that will run through May 15.

The announcement comes on the same day President Joe Biden signed an executive order declaring a special enrollment period for states served by the federal marketplace.

