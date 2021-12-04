Covered California offers $1 a month health insurance with special enrollment period beginning April 12

Lower premium costs could affect 2.5 million Californians who are or want to be enrolled in the state's private health insurance program.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Millions of Californians can sign up for affordable health insurance starting Monday as part of a special enrollment period for Covered California.

According to a press release from Covered California, the passage of the American Rescue Plan, the Biden Administration's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislation, has put about $3 billion in federal subsidies toward healthcare amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This means that about 2.5 million Californians could see lower premium costs through Covered California health insurance. Some plans will cost as low as $1 per month, while other, more comprehensive, healthcare coverage will also see lower premiums.

Covered California breaks down some of the people who will be eligible for new assistance in the news release. The health insurance program estimates 810,000 Californians are uninsured, but eligible for coverage through Covered California. Should they apply for health insurance through the program's 'Bronze plan,' their health insurance could be as low as $1 per month.

Similarly, anyone who has received unemployment benefits in 2021 could receive coverage for as low as $1 a month through the new law, no matter that person's actual total income in 2021.

Those who are already enrolled in some Covered California health insurance plans will not have to do anything to see savings — reductions in premiums will be automatically applied to those accounts beginning in May. Covered California adds in the press release that current enrollees could see their net premiums decrease by an average of $180 per household per month.

People who are insured through a health insurance company that is not through an Affordable Care Act marketplace like Covered California can switch over to the state's private health insurance program and could save up to $700 per month on their coverage.

“For some Californians, it means hundreds or even thousands of dollars back in their pockets to help them afford their housing, keep their business running, or assist with daily living expenses,” Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California, said in the press release. “For others, it means they will finally be able to afford health care coverage and get the protection and peace of mind they need as we recover from this pandemic and recession.”

Eligible Californian's could get this financial help between May and the end of 2022, when the benefits are currently expected to expire. The special enrollment period begins April 12.