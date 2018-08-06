A Burlington man is slowly going blind after developing a progressive eye disorder called Keratoconus.

"Driving along the road and can't see the license plate in front of me or certain billboards coming up or menus with really small prints, I had to really really focus on it," said 20-year-old Jackson Heagy.

Heagy is a student barber and Beyond Measures Barbering Institute in Mebane. He was diagnosed in March with the disorder.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology says Keratoconus is when the cornea thins out and bulges like a cone causing blurriness and distortion.

"With the symptoms, my son was saying, you know momma I just can't see well. You are just thinking at that age, 18 or so, they just need glasses," said Dana Hopper, Heagy's Mom.

But Heagy needed more than just glasses. Doctors say if the condition is not treated, Heagy's cornea will progressively deteriorate and eventually rip, causing him to go blind. Hopper who is a teacher, says she can't afford the required procedure to halt the progression of the disorder, a Collagen-Cross link surgery.

"As educators, we go out of our pocket to help our students, then when I need help the most, sometimes you feel, I can't even help my child out," added Hopper.

Keratoconus can develop in people with perfect eyesight either genetically or just from rubbing the eyes due to allergies or external irritation. Doctors have projected only 3 months to 2 years of sight left for Heagy if he doesn't get the Crosslink procedure. Despite the bleak situation, Heagy remains optimistic and focused on his goals

"I need a lot of money right now. I've never let the thought of being blind cross my mind. I'm not gonna let that happen, so whatever it takes to get that money right now I'm going to have to go do it," he concluded.

The community is joining hands to help raise fund for Heagy's surgery. On June 15 and 16, Sarah Stanley of Love at First Sight Photography will photograph people for sessions of 10 to 15 minutes for donations. The family is also holding other Fundraisers and has set up a Go Fund Me page for donations.

